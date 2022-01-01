Go
Toast

Sip Fresh

Come in and enjoy!

3030 PLAZA BONITA RD

No reviews yet

Location

3030 PLAZA BONITA RD

National City CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Funky Fries and Burgers- #3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Karina's Mexican Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Vogue Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The FoodFather, Co

No reviews yet

The FoodFather Co is a mobile Food Service that focuses on international cuisines. Chef Leon started this family ran company, August of 2019 in efforts of portraying his artistry in food and wanting to share with the community of San Diego. Hence Our Slogan “Feed The Family.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston