Sip & Scoop

Real cuban coffee and sandwiches, Amish Ice Cream from Sarasota, fresh fruit smoothies and plenty of other sips and food for any type of craving.

13015 Village Blvd Suite C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt$1.49
Pan Con Lechon$6.99
Fresh baked cuban bread with mojo pork and swiss cheese, pressed to perferction.
Grilled Cheese$4.99
Cheddar Cheese on texas toast pressed to perfection.
Turkey Club Croissant$6.99
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a butter croissant.
Miss Vickie's Jalapenos$1.49
Sicilian Sandwich$6.99
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Swiss cheese, tomato and baslamic dressing on fresh cuban bread.
Classic Cuban$7.99
Classic Authentic Cuban Sandwich with pulled pork, salami, ham, swiss cheese, mayonaise, pickles, mustard and fresh sliced cuban bread then pressed for full flavor!
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese and optional choice of sausage, bacon or ham on a croissant, bagel or ciabatta bread.
Soda
Breakfast Cuban$5.99
Fresh Cuban Bread with Eggs, Bacon, Salami, Serrano Ham and Swiss Cheese
Location

13015 Village Blvd Suite C

Madeira Beach FL

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

