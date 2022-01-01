Sip of Saigon
Café and Vietnamese Eatery
Specializing in Vietnamese Drip Coffee Beverages
1272 Disc Dr
Popular Items
Location
1272 Disc Dr
Sparks NV
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Come in and enjoy!
775 Eats
Love at first bite
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Sparks
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.