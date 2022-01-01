Go
Toast

Sip of Saigon

Café and Vietnamese Eatery
Specializing in Vietnamese Drip Coffee Beverages

1272 Disc Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Saigon Banh Mi Sandwich$11.50
Vietnamese Ham, Pate, Mayonnaise, and Assorted Vegetables Toasted in a Fresh Baguette.
Sliced Rare Beef Pho TO-GO$15.25
BEEF noodle soup broth with sliced rare beef
Ube Drip Latte$5.50
Build-Your-Own Pho TO-GO$12.50
Build Your Own Custom Pho. Base Pho Bowl includes BEEF broth soup, rice noodles, and herb garnishes. Your choice of protein(s) and veggies
Combination Pho TO-GO$17.25
BEEF noodle soup broth with sliced rare beef, beef brisket, and meatballs
Vietnamese Bun Bowl$12.50
Choice of Protein, Vermicelli Noodles, Salad, and Assorted Vegetables in a Vibrant Entree Bowl. Tofu, Chicken, Marinated Pork (+$1), Beef (+$2), or Shrimp (+$3)
Egg Rolls (2pcs)$5.05
Choice of Protein with Assorted Vegetables, Fried In A Crispy Wrap
Special Barbecue Pork Spring Rolls (2 rolls)$10.25
Grilled pork wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, chives, daikon, and mint served with our house special sauce
Spring Rolls (3pcs)$9.00
Choice of Protein, Vermicelli Noodles, and Assorted Vegetables Wrapped in Fresh Rice Paper. Grilled Tofu, Grilled Pork (+$1), or Grilled Shrimp (+$2)
Banh Mi Sandwich$9.50
Choice of Protein, Mayonnaise, Jalapeno, Cilantro and House Pickles Toasted in a Fresh Baguette. Tofu, Chicken, Marinated Pork (+$1), Caramelized Pork Belly (+$1), Beef (+2$), or Shrimp (+$3)
See full menu

Location

1272 Disc Dr

Sparks NV

Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

775 Eats

No reviews yet

Love at first bite

Blind Onion Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Sparks

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston