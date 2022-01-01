Sip Restaurant - Issaquah

Go
Welcome to Sip at the wine bar & restaurant!
Sip's culinary expression is a mix of foods that are well prepared and well balanced. With our repertoire of progressive American cuisine, we'll not only satisfy your palate, but your sense of well being.
Welcoming. Sophisticated. Comfortable. Well balanced American cuisine that spotlights bold flavors & spectacular presentations. Pacific coast & global wine selection. Full bar service. A place to relax with a warm ambiance feel.
Discover new tastes & linger on favorite ones. Life's fast...sip slow...

Popular Items

Beef Short Rib$42.00
Exotic Bomba$12.00
New York$45.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Side of Fries$8.00
Steak Poutine$38.00
Free Range Chicken$30.00
Affogato$10.00
Pasta Alfredo w/ Prawns$36.00
Sliders$29.00
Location

1084 NE Park Dr

Issaquah WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
