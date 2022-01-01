Go
Toast

Sip Wine Bar

An intimate wine bar for everyone, everywhere. Our bar is welcoming, unpretentious, and fun. We offer cheese plates, charcuterie, and desserts.

85 Main Street

Avg 5 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

Salami$4.00
Fig Jam$3.00
Prosciutto$4.00
Rio Montes Tasting$25.00
Wine 101 (4/27)$25.00
Crackers$3.00
Pick 3 Cheese$21.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

85 Main Street

Old Saybrook CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Liv's Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Opening in 2006, Liv’s Oyster Bar quickly became a dining destination in Old Saybrook. Inspired by his daughter, Olivia, and years of experience in the restaurant industry, owner John Brescio set out with a desire to welcome the community to his family’s table. Dining at Liv’s, whether in the main room, at the bar, or on the patio, is an experience to be savored with friends and family long after summer on the shoreline has past.
John Brescio also serves as Liv’s Executive Chef, creating simple, focused dishes with an emphasis on local ingredients, and the stunning seafood that the area provides. The menu at Liv’s changes with the seasons, bringing guests a true taste of the pristine environment. John works closely with Liv’s partners to make sure only the best produce is used, as he would serve nothing less to his family.
Together with his exceptional staff, John welcomes you to the special experience he’s created at Liv’s Oyster Bar.

Pizza Works Pie and Suds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aspen Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mystic Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston