Sip Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
3394 Saxonburg Bld C Suite 530
Location
3394 Saxonburg Bld C Suite 530
Glenshaw PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw
Come in and enjoy!
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Come in and enjoy!
Barrel Junction
Come in and enjoy!
Emmerling Ice Cream
Since 2009 Emmerling Ice Cream has been offering the best ice cream desserts, hot dogs and burgers!
The key to our success is simple: provide a high quality delicious ice cream dessert that taste great every single time along with focusing on an amazing customer experience.