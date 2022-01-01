Go
Toast

Sip Taproom

Come in and enjoy!

3394 Saxonburg Bld C Suite 530

No reviews yet

Location

3394 Saxonburg Bld C Suite 530

Glenshaw PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dive Bar and Grille - Glenshaw

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel Junction

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emmerling Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Since 2009 Emmerling Ice Cream has been offering the best ice cream desserts, hot dogs and burgers!
The key to our success is simple: provide a high quality delicious ice cream dessert that taste great every single time along with focusing on an amazing customer experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston