Toast

Siphon Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS

701 W Alabama St • $

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.25
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
Drip$3.25
Honey Bee Latte$5.95
Large Latte$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
Latte$4.45
Potato Empanada$5.50
Large Drip$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 W Alabama St

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
