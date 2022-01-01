Go
Sip! On The Square

Coffee Shop

101-C Wimberley Sq

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Perfect Snack Bars$1.50
Cinnamon Scone$3.75
This scrumptious cream and cinnamon-sugar filled pastry is drizzled with glaze and bursting with deliciousness.
Lemon Blueberry Scone$3.75
Brimming with blueberries this classic pastry has a lemon-y cream cheese filling.
Red Bull$2.75
Mayan Mocha$3.20
House special made with canned coconut milk and a combination of our cold brew, dark chocolate and Mexican spiced mocha. Best served over ice but can be heated.
Kate's Energy Bars$4.00
A hand rolled energy bar made from high quality, organic, and sustainable ingredients for inspired everyday adventurers who never sacrifice taste when time is precious.
Earnest Eats Oatmeal Cups$3.00
More than simply plain oats, these award-winning Superfood Hot Cereals are the world’s first with a Superfood Grain Blend of Oats + Quinoa + Amaranth, plus nuts, seeds and dried fruits.
Bottled Water$1.00
Honest Juice Box$1.50
Americano$1.95
Shots of espresso diluted with water - served hot or over ice. It has a similar strength but different flavor from traditionally brewed hot coffee.
Location

101-C Wimberley Sq

Wimberley TX

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
