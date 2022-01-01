Go
Sippin Cow Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

36 Promenade street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS AND TATER TOTS$5.00
GLUTEN FREE OR BREAD CHICKEN TENDERS
SUNSHINE SANDWICH$10.00
TWO EGG WITH CHEESE AND A CHOICE OF BACON, HAM, OR SAUSAGEWITH A LITTLE MAYO AND CHOICE OF BREAD
SPAGHETTI W/MEAT SAUCE GF NOODLES$5.00
SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE OVER GLUTEN FREE NOODLES
OMELLETTE$13.00
THREE EGGS, CHEESE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, AND A CHOICE OF BACON, HAM, OR SAUSAGE
PANCAKES WITH 1 PIECE OF BACON$5.00
2 PANCAKES AND 1 PIECE OF BACON
HOT DOG AND CHIPS$5.00
TURKEY MELT$12.00
TURKEY, TOMATO, ONION, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND HONEY MUSTARD ON CUBAN BREAD
EGG, SAUSAGE, CHEESE ON WHEAT$5.00
GRILLED CHEESE WITH GOLDFISH$5.00
GRILLED CHEESE AND GOLDFISH
SIPPIN COW SPECIAL$10.00
TWO EGGS ALMOST ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF BACON, HAM OR SAUSAGE, HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, CHOICE OF TOAST COFFEE OR TEA
Location

36 Promenade street

Bluffton SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
