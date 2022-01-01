Go
There is something innate within us all. That feeling you get when you hear, “ICE CREAM!!!!!” It is that jump up and down, wiggle around, can’t stop thinking about it feeling. Overlooking Doty Park’s outdoor ice rink, you will find Belvidere’s newest coffee and ice cream shop, Sips and Sprinkles. Purchased as an abandoned building and reimagined in the winter of 2018, Sips and Sprinkles is now a sweet place to come and enjoy.
Medium Tornado$6.29
Mini Tornado$3.59
Small Shake$3.69
Small Tornado$4.79
Large Shake$5.09
1 Scoop$3.29
Build your own sundae choices$18.00
2 Scoops$4.69
BYO Ice Cream Sandwich$3.99
Medium Shake$4.39
221 W. Locust Street

Belvidere IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Moscato's Pizzeria Inc.

GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR

Niko's Cabin

The Shortline/The Firebox

Set right along the path of the old Rockford & Interurban Railway, The Shortline Sushi Bar and The Firebox Restaurant and Pizzeria are an ode to an era long gone. The train still rumbles by a mere block away, but the walls tell a new story. You will find innovative sushi rolls, handcrafted rice dishes, stone-fired pizza, and so much more! Welcome!

