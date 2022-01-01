There is something innate within us all. That feeling you get when you hear, “ICE CREAM!!!!!” It is that jump up and down, wiggle around, can’t stop thinking about it feeling. Overlooking Doty Park’s outdoor ice rink, you will find Belvidere’s newest coffee and ice cream shop, Sips and Sprinkles. Purchased as an abandoned building and reimagined in the winter of 2018, Sips and Sprinkles is now a sweet place to come and enjoy.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

221 W. Locust Street • $$