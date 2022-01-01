Go
Toast

Sip's

Come in and enjoy!!

SMOKED SALMON

4 Clark Point Rd • $$

Avg 4 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggs & Toast$3.50
Cider$3.00
Egg Sandwich$3.50
Choc Milk$2.50
Crepes$5.00
Chai Latte
Smkd Salmon Omelette$13.00
Home Fries$3.25
Hot Chocolate
Meatloaf Omelette$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4 Clark Point Rd

Southwest Harbor ME

Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Notch Bakery and Café

No reviews yet

open for takeout only!

Little Notch Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11-7.
Place an order over the phone or in person if online ordering is closed!

MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sip's 2.0

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston