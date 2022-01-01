Go
Toast

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.

Sir Pizza has been family owned and operated since our beginning in March of 1975. We still make our dough fresh daily and continue to use only the finest and freshest ingredients. Today, don’t be surprised if Ron or Rich is still topping your pizza. Hope your “Sir Pizza” experience is “Good to the very Edge!”

619 Warrendale Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings
Jumbo wings, deep fried to perfection! Served with crunchy baby carrots, and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Treesdale Chicken Salad$14.95
Crisp Green Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Fries, Egg, Cheese, Croutons, and your choice of dressing. Grilled or Crispy available.
10" Cheese Pizza$8.30
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
**Gluten Free Crust available**
14" Cheese Pizza$13.55
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
Sir's Breadsticks$5.10
4 toasted sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce, marinara sauce or ranch dressing. Additional sauces for an additional charge.
French Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.05
Breaded and deep fried. Served with home-made Marinara Sauce
Crusader Hoagie$9.95
Baked Ham, Salami and Spiced Ham, Cheese and Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Oil & Vinegar Dressing. Served Hot on a 12 inch Vienna Roll.
Caesar Salad$8.80
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, croutons, and a creamy Caesar dressing.
House Green Salad$3.79
Crisp green lettuce mixed with carrots and cabbage topped with croutons and your choice of dressing.
See full menu

Location

619 Warrendale Rd.

Pine Township PA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dented Keg Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Spring Spirits

No reviews yet

HI Thanks for stopping by!

The G.O.A.T.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston