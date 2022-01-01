Go
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

Creatively Caffeinated

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

145 E Davie St • $$

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)

Popular Items

Boulted Avocado Toast$7.99
One Thick Slice of Toasted Boulted Sesame Pan Bread with Creamy Avocado on Top and Everything Bagel Seasoning. Add An Egg For $1.00
BAGEL SANDWICH$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
The Walter Raleigh$6.00
Mocha syrup, simple syrup, cold brew, shaken with heavy cream and vanilla simple. Add Peanut Butter
Cappuccino$3.85
BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.99
Egg, Pepper Jack And Cheddar Cheeses. Served With Fruit And Salsa Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
Drip Coffee$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
JANE PLAIN$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$3.55
Double espresso pulled over sweet condensed milk.
Add Cold Brew for $1
Latte$4.00
Caprese Toast$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

145 E Davie St

Raleigh NC

Sunday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
