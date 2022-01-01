Go
Toast

Siren

American-Mediterranean Seafood

247 Ridge McIntire Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shishito Pepper$14.00
Blistered Shishido peppers, Calabrian chili honey, burrata, sea salt, and lime
Dumplings$14.00
Chicken gyro dumplings, tzatziki, tirokafteri, pickled onion, microgreens, olive oil, poached tomato
Scallops$30.00
Seared scallops, roasted Romanesco, cherry tomatoes, corn puree, bacon and almond bread crumbs
Salmon$26.00
Seared salmon with roasted carrot, feta and couscous salad, pepitas, and Calabrian chili peri peri
House Romaine$10.00
House romaine, shaved parmesan, crispy fried chickpeas, tomato, creamy herb & garlic buttermilk dressing
Rack Of Lamb$32.00
roasted rack of lamb, labneh, purple potatoes, pomegranate balsamic glaze, chimichurri
Fried Oysters$14.00
Panko fried oysters, herb aioli, lemon pearls, pickled fresno & shallots
Tuna Tartare$15.00
Tuna tartare, avocado, grilled pineapple, calabrian chili aioli, house tortilla chips
Crab Cakes$32.00
Pan seared crabcakes, old bay scalloped potatoes, shaved fennel salad and lemon aioli
See full menu

Location

247 Ridge McIntire Rd

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vision BBQ

No reviews yet

Real Deal BBQ, everything scratch made in house, (Except the Buns!) Meats are slow smoked over Oak! Lots of Parking. Come in and enjoy!

Tavern & Grocery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Moon Diner

No reviews yet

Open for Dine In with Reservation, and Curbside Pickup Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday from 8am-4pm (Last seating at 3:30). Serving Dine In Brunch on Saturday & Sunday from 8am-3pm (Last seating at 2:30)
Comfort Food for Uncomfortable Times.

Maya

No reviews yet

Come home to eat!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston