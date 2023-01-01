Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Siren restaurants you'll love

Go
Siren restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Siren

Must-try Siren restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Chattering Squirrel Coffee

24217 WI-35, Siren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.75
A classic drink consisting of espresso and steamed milk with flavoring if you would like. Available as a hot or iced beverage. Typical flavoring is 2 pumps for 12 oz, 3 for 16 oz, and 4 for 20 oz.
Pesto Chicken$9.00
Sourdough Panini with chicken, provolone, and pesto sauce
Blended$5.00
Iced coffee, flavored powder, ice, and flavoring pumps if you would like it. Substitute with milk for a coffee-free drink..
More about Chattering Squirrel Coffee
Banner pic

 

Chipmunk Cheeks Gourmet Treats - 7715 w main st

7715 w main st, siren

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Chipmunk Cheeks Gourmet Treats - 7715 w main st
Banner pic

 

Whiskey Joe's - Siren - 6699 State Rd 70

6699 State Rd 70, Siren

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Whiskey Joe's - Siren - 6699 State Rd 70
Map

More near Siren to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston