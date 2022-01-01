Go
Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar

Sirena's Pizza has been serving this area for over 30 years! We make our dough fresh from scratch daily! New management with a new atmosphere! Soon, addition of a Pittsburgh sports theme bar where you can enjoy delicious food, cold spirits and watch the games on our multiple big screen TV's!!!

$

Avg 4.1 (27 reviews)

16 Cut Thin (NY Pizza)$15.99
16 Cut Thick (Sicilian)$16.99
Hot Cheese Balls$5.49
Mild Cheese Balls$5.49
8 Cut Thin (NY Pizza)$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled Chicken, French Fries, Tomato. Cheese & Choice of Dressing.
Additional Veggies by request
12 Cut Thin (NY Pizza)$13.99
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.99
Steak, French Fries, Tomato, Cheese & Choice of Dressing. Additional veggies by request.
8 Cut Thick (Sicilian)$11.99
Steak Sub (Ribeye)$10.99
Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

14 Franklin Village Mall

Kittanning PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
