Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar
Sirena's Pizza has been serving this area for over 30 years! We make our dough fresh from scratch daily! New management with a new atmosphere! Soon, addition of a Pittsburgh sports theme bar where you can enjoy delicious food, cold spirits and watch the games on our multiple big screen TV's!!!
PIZZA
14 Franklin Village Mall • $
14 Franklin Village Mall
Kittanning PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
