Go
Sirens Bar & Grill image

Sirens Bar & Grill

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

806 Reviews

$$

447 Carson Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

447 Carson Ave, Atlantic City NJ 08401

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Water Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sixty

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stewart's Restaurants - Atlantic City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sirens Bar & Grill

orange star5.0 • 806 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston