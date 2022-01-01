Go
Toast

Mo's A Place for Steaks

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

720 N Plankinton Ave • $$$

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)

Popular Items

12oz - Filet Mignon$64.00
Lobster Mac N' Cheese$27.00
Mashed Potato$12.00
8oz - Filet Mignon$54.00
Asparagus$15.00
16 Oz NY Strip$56.00
French Fries$12.00
Broccolini$13.00
Truffle French Fries$15.00
Cup Lobster Bisque$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

720 N Plankinton Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flannery's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Whitetail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brunch - Milwaukee

No reviews yet

Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
We Cater!

Amilinda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston