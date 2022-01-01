Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
521 145th Terrace
Location
521 145th Terrace
Pembroke Pines FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa Espana
Spanish Cuisine
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Level Twentynine
Level29 by William Levy is a Nikkei cuisine based restaurant, thought to impact by the simplicity of its dishes combined with great flavor and colorful presentation. All combined in a elegant place full of creativity, dark colors and high contrast that is designed to stand out the food colors and flavors.
Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens
Come in and enjoy!