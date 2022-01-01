Go
SIRVIDA

1904 Coastal Hwy

Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Menu

Most Popular

Chicken Quesadilla
$15.00
Pork Burrito
$16.00
Taco- TriFecta
$17.00
Chips & Guacamole
$9.00
Chicken Burrito
$16.00
Brisket Quesadilla
$15.00
Taco- Chicken
$16.00
Chips & Salsa Mild
$5.00
Taco- Shrimp
$18.00
Brisket

Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Shrimp Burritos

Chicken Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Tacos

More

Fresh Juice- Watermelon
$6.00
Fresh Juice- Orange
$6.00
Chicken Bowl
$16.00
Strawberry Margarita
$10.00
Peach Margarita
$10.00
Watermelon Margarita
$10.00
All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location

1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach DE 19971

