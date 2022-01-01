SIRVIDA
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rehoboth Ale House On the Mile
No Reviews
20859 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant