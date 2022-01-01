Bisque in Sister Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sister Bay restaurants that serve bisque

Lure image

 

Lure

10627 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$0.00
Clams, New England Style, Oyster Crackers
More about Lure
Chop image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Chop - Sister Bay

2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay

Avg 4.6 (4795 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque - Cup$12.00
Lobster Stock and Meat, Sherry, Cream, Crème Fraiche
More about Chop - Sister Bay

