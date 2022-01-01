Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Sister Bay

Sister Bay restaurants
Sister Bay restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Lure image

 

Lure

10627 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.95
Ahi Tuna, Green Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Sushi Rice
More about Lure
Chop image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Chop - Sister Bay

2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay

Avg 4.6 (4795 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.95
Raw Ahi Tuna, Green Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Sushi Rice
More about Chop - Sister Bay

Green Bay

