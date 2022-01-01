Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna rolls in
Sister Bay
/
Sister Bay
/
Tuna Rolls
Sister Bay restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Lure
10627 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$14.95
Ahi Tuna, Green Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Sushi Rice
More about Lure
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Chop - Sister Bay
2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay
Avg 4.6
(4795 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll
$14.95
Raw Ahi Tuna, Green Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Sushi Rice
More about Chop - Sister Bay
