Veggie rolls in
Sister Bay
/
Sister Bay
/
Veggie Rolls
Sister Bay restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Lure
10627 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$12.95
Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Green Onion, Sushi Rice
More about Lure
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Chop - Sister Bay
2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay
Avg 4.6
(4795 reviews)
Veggie Roll
$12.95
Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Asparagus, Sushi Rice
More about Chop - Sister Bay
