Veggie rolls in Sister Bay

Sister Bay restaurants
Sister Bay restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Lure image

 

Lure

10627 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$12.95
Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Green Onion, Sushi Rice
More about Lure
Chop image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Chop - Sister Bay

2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay

Avg 4.6 (4795 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$12.95
Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Asparagus, Sushi Rice
More about Chop - Sister Bay

