Sister

3308 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Pizza$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
Roasted Fennel Pizza$26.00
roasted fennel, baby kale, savory cream, fiore sardo, cacciocavallo, lemon
Marinated Olives$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
Lamb Ribs$16.00
Three roasted lamb ribs with pepper jelly and fennel herb salad.
Margherita Pizza$23.00
fresh local mozzarella curd, chili flake, basil and house tomato sauce.
Pancetta Pizza$26.00
tomato sauce, jalapeno, tarragon cream, spring onion, mozzarella, gouda, pancetta
Maitake mushroom & Sausage Pizza$25.00
charred scallion, creme fraiche, mozzarella, maitake mushrooms, fennel sausage
Castelfranco Salad$14.00
Castelfranco with pomegranate, goat feta, brown butter verjus vinaigrette
Coppa Pizza$24.00
tomato, mozarella, grana, roasted garlic, basil, arugula, coppa
Mortadella Pizza$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3308 Grand Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
