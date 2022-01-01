Go
Sister

Modern Greek Bistro and all-day cafe. Small plates focused in the heart of Plaza Midwood.

1500 Central Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Freddo Cappuccino$6.00
Olive Oil Fries (VO)$8.00
lemon and oregano tossed, served with aioli
Poplies (V)$17.00
fried chicken of the woods mushroom, vegan aioli, crisp pickle, toasted potato bun
Baked Feta$13.00
phyllo wrapped barrel-aged feta, with toasted sesame seeds and thyme-honey
Country Greek Salad$14.00
Grilled Lemon Chicken$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
Spread$7.00
Pick a trio of any three spreads, served with toasted pita
Pork Belly Tacos$18.00
Souvlaki Kalamaki$3.00
platìa style pork on a stick, marinated and grilled - served with grilled bread, grilled lemon, and house tzatziki
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1500 Central Ave

Charlotte NC

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 am
