The Sisters Restaurant

The Sisters is a fast casual restaurant that features home cooked meals made to order from scratch. Good *and* good for you!

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2804 Grand Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$13.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss on Rye. Thousand Island dressing and horseradish served on the side
Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Grilled Macrina Bakery sourdough bread with two cage-free eggs, any style, cheddar, tomato, house aioli, wild arugula.
Herb Turkey with Cranberry Whole$12.50
Oven-roasted turkey topped with provolone, caramelized onions, fresh safe, rosemary, dijonaise, house cranberry sauce
Tuna Melt$11.50
Tuna salad grilled with melted cheddar on sourdough
Shortbread$1.50
Grilled Chipotle Chicken Burger$13.50
seasoned chicken breast topped with provolone, red onion, tomato, bacon, lettuce, chipotle aioli
Latte 16oz$5.00
2 shots w/steamed milk
Vegan Classic Burger$14.00
Mocha 16oz$6.00
2 shots w/steamed milk and chocolate
Ginger Molasses$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2804 Grand Ave

Everett WA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Botan Ramen n' Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

uu

No reviews yet

Welcome to uu!
uu is a place where you get together with your colleagues, friends and family over healthful hearty food that is a marriage of East and West whether it be lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.
uu means slow, leisurely paced, peaceful and unhurried in Korean. So once you step in the place of uu, we would like you to relax, forget about what bothers you for a while and enjoy the moment.
We are very excited to be part of the Everett downtown neighborhood.
We look forward to meeting you soon.

Golden Fleece Billiards

No reviews yet

The place to be!

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

