The Sisters Restaurant

uu

No reviews yet

Welcome to uu!

uu is a place where you get together with your colleagues, friends and family over healthful hearty food that is a marriage of East and West whether it be lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.

uu means slow, leisurely paced, peaceful and unhurried in Korean. So once you step in the place of uu, we would like you to relax, forget about what bothers you for a while and enjoy the moment.

We are very excited to be part of the Everett downtown neighborhood.

We look forward to meeting you soon.

