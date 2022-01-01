Go
Sisters Sandwiches & Such

16834 Georgia Ave

Popular Items

Mixed Up Cobb$11.25
Chopped Romaine covered with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Chopped Eggs and Homemade Croutons served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Ruth's Tuna Salad$9.95
All white Albacore Tuna mixed with Chopped Celery and Mayo served on our delicious toasted Multi-grain Bread with Tomato, Red Onion and Shredded Iceberg
The Smasher$9.95
Roasted Turkey, Bacon Provolone Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and BBQ Chips with BBQ Ranch and Mayo on toasted Multi-grain bread
The Caprese$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, a touch of House Balsamic, Pesto Sauce and fresh Romaine Lettuce served on a toasted Baguette
The Paige & J Italian$9.95
Genoa Salami, Honey Baked Ham, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese served on a toasted Baguette spread with Mayo and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette topped with Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato
Jumbo Cookies$2.95
Reese's Peanut Butter Cookies, Oatmeal Raisin Cookies or Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Hottie$9.95
Sliced Roasted Turkey warmed with Brie served with Garlic Mayo, Cranberry Sauce and fresh Spinach on toasted Baguette
The Stacked Stacie$9.75
Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion with spicy Mustard and Lemon Basil Vinaigrette piled high on toasted Multi-grain bread
Jacked Up Roast Beef$10.25
Rare lean Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Mayo served on fresh toasted Baguette
Sea Salt Original$1.95
Location

Olney MD

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
