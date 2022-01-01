Go
Toast

Sitar Indian Restaurant - Chattanooga TN

Come in and enjoy!

200 Market St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

200 Market St

Chattanooga TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alimentari Cafe

No reviews yet

Salads. Sandwiches. Pizza.
Fresh, Fast & Crafted To Order

Peet's Coffee Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Hand-Roasted. Small Batches. Since 1966

Sticky Fingers

No reviews yet

***Delivery available within 4 blocks - 11 - 2 M-F***
Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!

Ruby Sunshine

No reviews yet

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order in our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston