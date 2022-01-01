Go
Toast

Site-1 Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

2655 Farnam Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Oven roasted then drizzled with house made hot honey.
4 Pack Leicht Speed$10.00
Crisp, clean, brite, and crushable. This German-style lager features Hallertau Blanc hops for a slightly grapey, champagne-like finish.
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese and pasta.
See full menu

Location

2655 Farnam Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cork & Kale - EVEN Omaha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LeadBelly

No reviews yet

Delivery no longer available.

Charley's sweet and savory shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cumbia Downtown

No reviews yet

When people ask if we are a bar or a restaurant, we have trouble answering because we are so much more than that.⁠

We are a "parche," a place where people can come and relax, hang out and enjoy. We are proud to be a Latin bar with a small menu of snacks and bites inspired by our heritage. ⁠

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston