Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sitka

Go
Sitka restaurants
Toast

Sitka restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Pizza Express - Sitka

1321 Sawmill Creek Rd, Sitka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Lemon Cream Cake Slice$8.95
More about Pizza Express - Sitka
Consumer pic

 

Big Brew Energy

1318 Sawmill Creek Road, Sitka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
More about Big Brew Energy

Browse other tasty dishes in Sitka

Burritos

Map

More near Sitka to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Juneau

No reviews yet

Bow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Lynden

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Juneau

No reviews yet

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston