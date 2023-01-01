Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Sitka

Go
Sitka restaurants
Toast

Sitka restaurants that serve cheesecake

Consumer pic

 

Pizza Express - Sitka

1321 Sawmill Creek Rd, Sitka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Slice$8.95
More about Pizza Express - Sitka
Consumer pic

 

Big Brew Energy

1318 Sawmill Creek Road, Sitka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cheesecake$6.38
Cranberry Cheesecakes$4.50
Mini Cheesecakes$5.00
More about Big Brew Energy

Browse other tasty dishes in Sitka

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Burritos

Map

More near Sitka to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Juneau

No reviews yet

Bow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Lynden

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Juneau

No reviews yet

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston