Go
Toast

Elk Grove

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

7405 Laguna Blvd #170 • $$

Avg 4 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

#3 Chicken Pho$11.95
#1 Hanoi Pho$11.95
Thai Tea$4.00
#2 Saigon Pho$11.95
Nuoc Beo
Noodles w/ Beef Broth$8.00
Short Rib w/ Beef Broth$6.50
Fried Doughnut$3.50
Ca Phe Hazelnut$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

7405 Laguna Blvd #170

Elk Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

India Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove

No reviews yet

Visit our website at www.journeytothedumpling.com for photos of our menu items!

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

07 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston