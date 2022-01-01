Go
Sittoo's Parma

Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

5870 Ridge Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
Sittoo's Combo$9.95
Shish kabob, kafta kabob, chicken shawarma, and falafel, served with salad, pita bread, and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Napkins + Plasticware
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Fattoush Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
Shishtawook Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and garlic sauce.
Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Falafel$4.65
Fried patties of ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tahini lemon dressing.
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Hummos
Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5870 Ridge Rd

Parma OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
