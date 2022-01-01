Go
Sittoo's

Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.

11365 Euclid Ave

Popular Items

French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Napkins + Plasticware
Falafel$4.65
Fried patties of ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tahini lemon dressing.
Sittoo's Combo$9.95
Shish kabob, kafta kabob, chicken shawarma, and falafel, served with salad, pita bread, and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
Hummos
Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.
Lentil Soup$3.95
Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, onions, garlic, and diced potatoes.
Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Location

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
