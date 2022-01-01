Go
A map showing the location of Six - 602 N. Washington stView gallery

Six - 602 N. Washington st

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

602 N. Washington st

Junction City, KS 66441

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

602 N. Washington st, Junction City KS 66441

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

JC's BBQ & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,304
812 E Chestnut Junction City, KS 66441
View restaurantnext
Champs 785 Bar & Grill - 416 Goldenbelt Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
416 Goldenbelt Boulevard Junction City, KS 66441
View restaurantnext
Guilty Biscuit
orange star4.3 • 45
3033 Anderson Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Powercat Sports Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,368
3011 Anderson Ave Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext
Mr. K's Cafe & Bar - Home of the Cookie Bake!
orange starNo Reviews
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext
Paramour Coffee - Manhattan
orange star4.9 • 90
2005 Clocktower Pl Ste 110 Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Junction City

JC's BBQ & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,304
812 E Chestnut Junction City, KS 66441
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Junction City

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Six - 602 N. Washington st

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston