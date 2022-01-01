Go
Toast

Six Friends Cabernet

Modern American, Steaks, and Seafood

5259 Broadway Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shaved Roast Beef$18.00
Slow roasted Angus Top Round, cheddar, bacon jam, fried onions, arugula, garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta. (Gluten Free Option by Request)
Café Fish Fry$22.00
Panko Crusted Haddock, dill remoulade, fingering potato salad, apple slaw, and French fries. (Available Friday and Saturday only)
Beet and Brussel Sprout Salad$16.00
Roasted beets, crispy brussel sprouts, candied pistachios, Lively Run goat feta, red onion, spinach, and concord grape balsamic. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Dairy Free and Vegan Option by Request)
Steak Frites$28.00
10oz Grilled Angus Reserve Stockyard Sirloin Steak, truffle parmeasan fries, fried onions, red wine balsamic reduction. (Dairy Free Option by Request)
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$18.00
Three mini jumbo lump crab cakes served with dill remoulade, arugula, and pickled red onions. (Dairy Free)
Classic Smash Burger$16.00
6oz organic grass fed local Buttermeat Co. beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, wine mustard, and ketchup on a toasted brioche roll. Served with a choice of side. * Vegan Beyond Beef Patty available for substitution* (Gluten free and vegetarian option available by request)
See full menu

Location

5259 Broadway Street

Lancaster NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nickel City BrewZ

No reviews yet

Craft beer lovers assemble!! Introducing Nickel City BrewZ, a new craft beer destination in WNY. Come with friends and enjoy delicious brews from far and wide. Find a beer you love, take it to go and enjoy it at home! We also accept Carry-Out Crowler® orders online.

Margie's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

French Pub

No reviews yet

A great neighborhood pub, with ice-cold beer and delicious food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston