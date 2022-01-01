Go
Toast

Six Hundred °

Fire and Food Bringing People Together!
Social Room, Bar and Live Fire Grill.

450 N. Patterson Ave. Suite 150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon & Risotto$28.00
maitake, asparagus, ginger-soy beurre blanc
House$12.00
mixed greens, apples, sugar coated almonds, hearth onion, sherry vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

450 N. Patterson Ave. Suite 150

Winston Salem NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alma Mexicana

No reviews yet

Fabulous drinks, lunch & festive dinner - dine in or enjoy our large patio!

Dogwood Hops & Crops

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Krankies

No reviews yet

Now open from 8 am to 3 pm, Everyday! Order online or in person. All orders come packaged to go, feel free to eat on our porch or patio!

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

No reviews yet

Southern fried seafood restaurant and wild caught seafood market. Established in 1984.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston