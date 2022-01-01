Go
A map showing the location of Six Pack Foods

Six Pack Foods

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5000 University Way NE suite a

Seattle, WA 98105

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

梅菜蒸五花肉 Steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai$10.99
红烧牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket noodle soup$14.99
Served with bok choy.
担担面 Dan dan noodles$12.99
炸藕夹 Fried lotus root folder$6.99
湖南特色卤粉 Hunan style rice noodle$12.99
Served with sliced beef shank, Chinese pickled cabbage, deep-fried peanut, and mildly spicy.
麻辣酸菜鱼片汤粉/汤面 Spicy sauerkraut fish noodle soup$16.99
Served with bok choy.
海南鸡饭 Hainan Chicken Rice$12.99
樟茶鸭 Smoked Duck with Tea Leaves$20.99
梅菜蒸五花肉煲仔饭 steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai casserole rice$15.99
红烧牛腩煲仔饭 braised beef brisket casserole rice$15.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle WA 98105

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kidd Valley

No reviews yet

Kidd Valley Hamburgers and Shakes in Seattle, WA.

Queen Mary Tea Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

No reviews yet

Now...Go Eat A Bagel!

Cedars Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Cedars, our menu is a unique blend of Indian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Cuisine. From Baba Ghannoj and Hummus to Shish Taouk and Shish Kababs, we offer the best of the Mediterranean and Middle East, and also all the different regional favorites of India, including vindaloo, korma, rogan josh, palak paneer, and a variety of curries! Our butter chicken is probably what we’re most famous for, and we guarantee you won’t find a better selection of naan anywhere in Seattle! Our chai tea is another point of Cedars’ pride—chai is the heart of every Indian restaurant, and has to be made to perfection each and every time. The chefs at Cedars simmer a secret blend of tea, spices and milk in each brew until the flavor, texture, color, and aroma are perfect. And with free refills, Cedars is a perfect place for Indian chai lovers– your cup is never empty at Cedars.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Six Pack Foods

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston