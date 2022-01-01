Go
Toast

Six Sisters Deli & Grille

Order Online.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

3535 Ranches Parkway • $

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)

Popular Items

Desperado$10.50
Sliced Deli Chicken with Melted Provolone Topped with Bacon on an Asiago bun with Mayo and Tomato
Wings
Oven roasted wings, fried crispy, served with house made dressing and celery sticks
Fries$3.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$10.50
Chopped Steak Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and Sisters Sauce
Garlic Fries$4.50
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.50
Deli sliced turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado and pesto mayo on your choice of bread
Side of Fry Sauce$0.25
Hoodoo Brown Burger$10.50
chopped steak patty, with bacon, pepper jack cheese, French fried onions, BBQ sauce and Sriracha aioli on an artisan asiago bun.
Sister Burger$9.99
steak patty, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sister’s sauce, on asiago bun.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3535 Ranches Parkway

Eagle Mountain UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain

No reviews yet

Village Pizza, located in Eagle Mountain, Utah was started with the goal of serving you with a high quality pizza since 2004. We wanted to create pizza that was not only made with the freshest ingredients but also didn't slack off in the amount of toppings on each pizza.

Costa Vida - Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

MWR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Enjoy 32 refreshing, cold beers on tap in a fun, lively environment. Pub favorites include extra crispy chicken wings, loaded ultimate nachos, hand-tossed pizza, juicy burgers, soft-shelled tacos, and fried chicken sandwiches. This is not your typical bar food. Every dish is handcrafted daily using fresh ingredients to create a meal that is sure to satisfy your cravings.
There's always something exciting going on at Bout Time Pub & Grub. Equipped with 32 flat-screen TVs, every seat is the best seat in the house to watch your favorite sporting events. Test your luck at the always-free, progressive-jackpot Breaking Bingo for chances to win amazing cash prizes. Visit the website for specials and an up-to-date event calendar. Also enjoy the jukebox, golf games, patio dining, and free, on-screen trivia and Wi-Fi. Reserve the event room for corporate or special events. Grab your friends and unwind.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston