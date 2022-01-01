Six18 Restaurant + Lounge

Welcomed by friendly service, embraced by lavish décor, and comforted by soul warming cuisine, Six 18 Restaurant and Lounge offers an upscale yet intimate ambience in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga. The unique menu specialties are curated in a simple yet elevated way that creates a nostalgic experience. We invite you to experience Six18 during lunch, dinner, and after hour lounging to enjoy sandwiches, entrée salads, high quality meats, seafood, and fresh vegetables, as well as a distinguished selection of wines and cocktails to pair with your meal. At Six18 there is a seat in our dining room, lounge, Chattanooga room, or on our patio, waiting for you.



618 Georgia Ave