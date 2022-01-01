Six18 Restaurant + Lounge
Welcomed by friendly service, embraced by lavish décor, and comforted by soul warming cuisine, Six 18 Restaurant and Lounge offers an upscale yet intimate ambience in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga. The unique menu specialties are curated in a simple yet elevated way that creates a nostalgic experience. We invite you to experience Six18 during lunch, dinner, and after hour lounging to enjoy sandwiches, entrée salads, high quality meats, seafood, and fresh vegetables, as well as a distinguished selection of wines and cocktails to pair with your meal. At Six18 there is a seat in our dining room, lounge, Chattanooga room, or on our patio, waiting for you.
618 Georgia Ave
Location
618 Georgia Ave
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JMac's
Wine | People | Wine People
Local wine bar offering 75+ wines by-the-glass, craft beer, charcuterie, and vintage music. Hang local. Drink global.
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
Come in and enjoy!
Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order in our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.
Culture Coffee Co.
Culture in every cup!