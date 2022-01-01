Six19 kitchen and bar

Go
Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Dusted with parmesan, vodka sauce on side
Banh Mi Smash$16.00
Asian spiced pork, pickled carrots, cucumber, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, firecracker sauce, toasted brioche
Santa Fe$15.00
Double Smash Patty, White American, bacon, Hatch green chilies, BUCK sauce, brioche bun
Cuban$16.00
Mojo pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles, yellow mustard, buttery griddled bread
Corn Fritters$11.00
Corn fritters with roasted jalapenos and poblanos, drizzled with hot honey
Ace 2.0$16.00
Double Smash Patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon, house pickles, spicy grilled onions, ACE sauce, pretzel bun
Kids Burger$8.00
Patty Melt$16.00
Double Smash Patty, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, burger sauce, house pickles, marble rye
Seoul Bowl$16.00
Rice, Korean BBQ pork, Asian slaw, fresh cucumber, jalapeno, pickled onions, Thai peanut crunch, firecracker sauce, BBQ drizzle
Ace$14.00
Double Smash Patty, White American, house pickles, shaved red onion, ACE sauce, brioche bun
Location

242 Mitchell Dr

Plano IL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
