House of Creole

A Louisiana Creole restaurant creating unique dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the diverse culture and creole cookery of New Orleans

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Devilish Egg with Shrimp$13.00
Sweet relish, Creole spice eggs topped with fresh shrimp
Crab Cake Starter$14.00
Fresh jumbo lump crab cake over a bed of corn succotash
Jambalaya$22.00
Gulf Shrimp, Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Tomato Creole Sauce Over Your Choice of Fettuccine or Rice
Cajun Steak and Cheese Eggrolls$12.00
Fresh sliced steak with onions, peppers and cheddar cheese served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
New Orlean's Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fresh battered shrimp fried golden brown served with fresh cut french fries
Pan-Seared Cajun Salmon$23.00
Broiled Salmon Topped with a Cream Sauce Served with Choice of Two Signature Sides
668 Euclid Ave Unit 2

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
