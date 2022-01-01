Sizzle Pie
For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (541) 683-7437
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com
910 Willamette Street,
Location
910 Willamette Street,
Eugene OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
