Go
Main picView gallery

Sizzle Pie - Hillsboro

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

142 SE 2nd Ave

Hillsboro, OR 97123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

142 SE 2nd Ave, Hillsboro OR 97123

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Evergreens - Cornell Town Center
orange star4.8 • 581
1237 NE 48th Ave Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
La Provence Orenco Station
orange starNo Reviews
937 NE Orenco Station Lp Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
McMenamins on the Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
3505 Pacific Ave Forest Grove, OR 97116
View restaurantnext
Thailander - 1275 NW 185th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
NW 185th Ave Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tanasbourne
orange starNo Reviews
2290 NW Allie Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Tanasbourne
orange star4.6 • 5,173
2130 NE Allie Way #610 Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hillsboro

Killer Burger - Tanasbourne
orange star4.6 • 5,173
2130 NE Allie Way #610 Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
little big burger - Orenco Station
orange star4.5 • 3,396
940 NE Orenco Station Loop Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Cornell Town Center
orange star4.8 • 581
1237 NE 48th Ave Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000887 - Crossroads at Orenco Station
orange star4.4 • 228
7204 N.E. Cornell Rd. Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0380 - Hillsboro, OR
orange star4.7 • 25
2037 NW 185th Ave Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hillsboro

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sizzle Pie - Hillsboro

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston