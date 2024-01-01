Go
A map showing the location of Sizzling Bites - 312 East 3rd Street suite 102View gallery

Sizzling Bites - 312 East 3rd Street suite 102

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

312 East 3rd Street suite 102

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

312 East 3rd Street suite 102, Bethlehem PA 18015

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Club Brewing - 323 Pierce Street
orange starNo Reviews
323 Pierce Street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Farm to Table Ramen and more!
orange starNo Reviews
512 East 3rd Street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.2 • 935
506 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
HandHeldz Craft Sandwiches + More
orange starNo Reviews
518 East 3 rd street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Molinari's
orange star4.3 • 344
322 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub - 8 E 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
8 E 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethlehem

The Melting Pot - Bethlehem PA
orange star4.7 • 3,537
1 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.2 • 935
506 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Brick - 1 W BROAD ST
orange star4.3 • 627
1 West Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bethlehem

Hellertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sizzling Bites - 312 East 3rd Street suite 102

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston