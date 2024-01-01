Sizzling Bites - 312 East 3rd Street suite 102
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
312 East 3rd Street suite 102, Bethlehem PA 18015
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Country Club Brewing - 323 Pierce Street
No Reviews
323 Pierce Street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethlehem
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant