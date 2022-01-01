Go
Toast

SK's Pizza & Sub

We are a small local carryout, whose main goal is to serve fresh food, give exceptional service, and make everyone feel like family.

1349 Generals Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemonade LG$2.89
B.L.T.$5.25
1/2 Cheesesteak$7.50
Sweet Tea LG$2.79
FF$2.39
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.60
French Fries$2.99
Grilled Cheese$3.50
Can$1.00
One Slice$2.50
See full menu

Location

1349 Generals Hwy

Crownsville MD

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Herald Harbor HideAway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bean Rush Cafe - Crownsville

No reviews yet

Keep it fresh. Keep keep it Local

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

No reviews yet

www.ramsheadroadhouse.com

Pour Dog House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston