A Silver Monthly Pass comes with these awesome perks: - Skating during non-peak hours** - (1) “Bring a friend” Pass per month - (1) Peak Hours Pass per month* - (3) hours of ping pong & foosball *Fridays 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday & Sundays: ALL DAY **Monday thru Thursday: 11 am to 11 pm, Friday 11 am to 5 pm