Go
Toast

Ska Bar

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

3250 Adams Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (336 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3250 Adams Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jyoti-Bihanga

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sycamore Den

No reviews yet

A San Diego cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the 1970's when Dad was bearded, strong, smoked Newports, quenched his thirst with lite beer (unabashedly) and viewed life through yellow-tinted lenses.

The Swan

No reviews yet

Due to the ever changing restrictions handed down by the government and to insure the safety of our staff and patrons we've made the tough decision to close for the month of December. We hope to reopen in January and look forward to seeing all of your smiling faces. For updated information please follow us on instagram at @beerfish Thank you for your continued support, we truly appreciate it.

Juneshine

No reviews yet

HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston