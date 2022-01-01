Ska Bar
Come in and enjoy!
TAPAS
3250 Adams Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3250 Adams Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jyoti-Bihanga
Come in and enjoy!
Sycamore Den
A San Diego cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the 1970's when Dad was bearded, strong, smoked Newports, quenched his thirst with lite beer (unabashedly) and viewed life through yellow-tinted lenses.
The Swan
Due to the ever changing restrictions handed down by the government and to insure the safety of our staff and patrons we've made the tough decision to close for the month of December. We hope to reopen in January and look forward to seeing all of your smiling faces. For updated information please follow us on instagram at @beerfish Thank you for your continued support, we truly appreciate it.
Juneshine
HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.