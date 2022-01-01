Go
Toast

Skadarliya

Phone: 708-905-5919
Address: 9237 W. Ogden Ave
Brookfield, IL 60513

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

9237 Ogden Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Nigthlife
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9237 Ogden Ave

Brookfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Antics

No reviews yet

Burger Antics is an American Gastropub specializing in craft burgers, beers, & cocktails featuring an extensive whiskey selection & a laid back atmosphere

Tom N Lou

No reviews yet

Not Fast Food, Great Food Fast

The Little Owl Social Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Broadway Pancake House

No reviews yet

Classic Diner with a modern twist

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston