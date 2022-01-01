Skagway Fish Company
Come in and enjoy!
Congress Way
Location
Congress Way
Skagway AK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Glacial Coffeehouse
A unique coffeehouse nestled inside the most amazing valley!
Bites on Broadway
Come in and enjoy!
Olivia's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Red Onion Saloon
Our business is your pleasure!